Marian J. LaFeber
EAST PEORIA - Marian J. LaFeber, 87, of East Peoria passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in East Peoria.
She was born on March 11, 1933, in Dwight, IL, to Philip and Henrietta (Matzen) Terpening. She married Leo LaFeber, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two sons, Paul (Lisa Lantz) LaFeber of Morton and Rick LaFeber of East Peoria; and two siblings, Charlene Haist and Lee Terpening, both of East Peoria.
Marian worked in the Tax and Payroll Dept. for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 40 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria and the Peoria Camera Club. Marian enjoyed traveling and had visited every continent.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the East Peoria St. Jude Run. Online condolences can be shared at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
.