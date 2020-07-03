Marian J. Trapp
PEORIA -- Marian J. Trapp, 91, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:32 p.m. at her residence.
She was born Dec. 12, 1928 in Manito to John and Mary (Potts) Hilst. She married Robert Trapp on Dec. 31, 1955 in Peoria. He passed away Nov. 23, 2012 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include five children: Robin (Mitch) Day of Peoria, Robert (Betty) Trapp of Gridley, IL, John Trapp of Peoria, Janine (Chris) Hyde of Moscow, ID, Denise (Randy) Berry of North Prairie, WI, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Marian was a homemaker, member of St Ann's Catholic Church, and volunteered in the Library at Pleasant Valley School for 25 years.
A Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. A visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Inurnment will be in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria at a later date.
Due to Marian's love for reading, memorials may be made to your favorite library in Marian's name.
