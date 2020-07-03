1/1
Marian J. Trapp
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian J. Trapp
PEORIA -- Marian J. Trapp, 91, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:32 p.m. at her residence.
She was born Dec. 12, 1928 in Manito to John and Mary (Potts) Hilst. She married Robert Trapp on Dec. 31, 1955 in Peoria. He passed away Nov. 23, 2012 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include five children: Robin (Mitch) Day of Peoria, Robert (Betty) Trapp of Gridley, IL, John Trapp of Peoria, Janine (Chris) Hyde of Moscow, ID, Denise (Randy) Berry of North Prairie, WI, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Marian was a homemaker, member of St Ann's Catholic Church, and volunteered in the Library at Pleasant Valley School for 25 years.
A Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. A visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Inurnment will be in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria at a later date.
Due to Marian's love for reading, memorials may be made to your favorite library in Marian's name.
You may view Marian's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved