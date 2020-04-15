Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Marian L. Miller


1922 - 2020
Marian L. Miller Obituary
Marian L. Miller
WEST PEORIA – Marian L. Miller, 97, of West Peoria, passed away at 7:01 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 at Amy's Country Manor in Pekin. She was born in Elyria, OH on October 25, 1922 to George Adam and Gerdina Edith (Garrels) Falatko. Marian married Roy William Miller on January 29, 1944 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1973 in Peoria.
Surviving are her four children, Ann (Tom) Duke of Clarence, NY, Sandra Miller of West Peoria, Tom (Rita) Miller of Peoria, Jim Miller of West Peoria; three grandchildren, Danny Duke, Keri Neace, and Josiah Miller; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Deeter of Peoria and Pat Kessler of Marquette Heights. She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and one sister.
Marian worked in quality control for International Paper for over 20 years. She was of the Catholic faith.
Marian's graveside service will be private at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Peoria Fire Protection District.
Online condolences may be made to Marian's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
