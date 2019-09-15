Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Linn Mount Vernon Cemetery
Washburn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Ulrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Ulrich


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Ulrich Obituary
Marian Ulrich
PEORIA - Marian S. Ulrich, age 96, of Peoria passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Proctor Place.
Marian was born on July 21, 1923, in Manito, IL, to James and Hattie (Himmel) Seelye. She married Dr. Clyde Ulrich on June 24, 1950, in Peoria, and he preceded her in death on January 6, 1987.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Frances Wistehuff; and one nephew, Ronald Wistehuff.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Marian was a secretary for Caterpillar, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed needlework and wintering in Arizona and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
A graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Linn Mount Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, IL. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate.
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now