Marian Ulrich
PEORIA - Marian S. Ulrich, age 96, of Peoria passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Proctor Place.
Marian was born on July 21, 1923, in Manito, IL, to James and Hattie (Himmel) Seelye. She married Dr. Clyde Ulrich on June 24, 1950, in Peoria, and he preceded her in death on January 6, 1987.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Frances Wistehuff; and one nephew, Ronald Wistehuff.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Marian was a secretary for Caterpillar, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed needlework and wintering in Arizona and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
A graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Linn Mount Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, IL. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate.
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019