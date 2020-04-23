|
Marie A. Bishop
PEORIA - Marie Ann Bishop, 77, of Peoria, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born to Alton and Stella M. (Boyer) Valley on August 25, 1942 in Old Mines, MO. She married Ed Bishop on January 24, 1959 in St. Louis, MO.
Marie is survived by her husband Ed of Peoria and grandson Chad Armbruster.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Janet, and one sister.
Marie worked as a hostess for McDonald's and later worked in customer relations for Walmart. She loved her church family at Bayview Baptist, where she became a member in 1969. She was a seamstress and enjoyed quilting. She made most of her own clothes and donated many quilts and clothing to various charities. She also raised over $50,000 for Relay for Life.
Private services will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Memorials in honor of Marie may be made to Bayview Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020