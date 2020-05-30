Marie Byrkit

PEORIA - Marie Adeline Byrkit of Edmond, OK, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

She was born in Forrest, Illinois, on Feb. 12, 1916, but grew up in Decatur, Illinois. Her parents were Charles and Lillian Gould. Marie was a graduate of Decatur High School with high honors and a gold letter. She graduated from Eastern Illinois State Teacher College and did graduate work at Bradley University, Illinois State, and the University of Illinois with Master's Status. Marie received a B.E. degree from Pestalazzi Froebel teachers' college in Chicago. She taught elementary grades for twenty-five years in Decatur and Peoria, Illinois. Marie married the love of her life, Jack Byrkit, in Prairie Avenue Christian Church in Decatur, Illinois, in 1943. They met in youth group. Jack passed away on April 26, 2006. Jack was transferred to Peoria, Illinois, in 1943, and they remained in Peoria until March of 1998, when they moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, to be near their son, Gary; and daughter-in-law, Annie; and family. Gary was the senior minister of Southern Hills Christian Church in Edmond. Marie was a 50-plus member of First Christian Church in Peoria and was active in S.S. (teacher and superintendent) and C.W.F. (held all office). She was active in Peoria Retired Teacher (life member of P.E.A., I.L.E.A and N.E.A.) and for many years was a member of University Women. She was an ordained deacon and elder and was an associate member of Proctor Hospital in Peoria.

She is survived by two sons, David Byrkit, and wife, Sharon, of Peoria, Illinois, and Mark Byrkit, and wife, Elaine, of Plano, Texas; daughter-in-law, Annie of Edmond, OK; eight grandchildren, Heather and husband, Mark, Bower, of Boston, Hilary and husband, George Lambert, of Boston, Charles Byrkit and wife, Kristin, of Dallas, Aaron Byrkit and wife, Sarah, of Dallas, Trevor Byrkit of Edmond, Briana Marie and husband, Caymen Currell, of Oklahoma City, Christine Byrkit of Plano and Tracey and her husband, James Bridges, of Plano; and great-grandsons, George, Robert and Thomas Lambert, Troy and Roman Bridges, Harrison and Wells Byrkit and Scarlett Bower.

Her son, Gary Dean Byrkit; her parents, Charles and Lillian Gould; and three sisters, LaVerne Miller, Ruth Young and Helen Robbins, preceded her in death.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Peoria, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond, OK, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10 a.m.



