|
|
Marie Catherine Oltman
MINONK - Marie Catherine Folkerts Oltman, 101, of Minonk, IL passed away at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Heritage Health, Minonk.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Minonk with Rev. Ed Sinclair officiating. Burial will follow at Clayton Township Cemetery, Benson. Visitation will be 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the church.
She was born in rural Benson to John and Lena Gastmann Folkerts, the eldest of five children. She married Roland Oltman on Sept. 29, 1937. He passed away on Feb. 28, 1992. She has three children: John (Rebecca) Oltman of Minonk, Harvey (Catherine) Oltman of Lacon and Joan Osterman of Minonk. She also has five grandchildren: Jeff, Amy and John Oltman, Grant (Angie) Oltman and Julie (Paul) Brooks. She has seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Marie also has two brothers, Eldon (Dorothy) Folkerts of Minonk and Ron (Dorothy) Folkerts of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Virgil Folkerts and Lorene Johnson.
Marie and her husband farmed between Minonk and Benson until they retired to Minonk in 1967. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing piano, sewing, traveling and visiting with friends and family. She is a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, serving in the many ladies groups at church. She was also a member of the Woodford County Home Extension, serving as a 4-H leader.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019