Marie Cole Adkinson
PEKIN - Marie Cole Adkinson, 86, of Pekin passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin, surrounded by family.
She was born on November 6, 1932, in Sweetwater, TN, to Leonard and Rachael Ann (Green) Harper. She married Earl "Joe" Cole in 1951, and he preceded her in death in 1987. She then married Robert Adkinson in 1990, and he preceded her in death.
Her parents; one son, Steven; and eleven brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her four children, Donna Gail (Clay) Johnston of Pontiac, Sandra Kay (Randy) Murray of Pekin, Michael H. (Dixie) Cole of Chillicothe and Chastity M. (Michael) Duffy of Pekin; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marie worked on the line for Caterpillar, Inc., and worked as a bartender for Larry's 1200 Club and Mutual Tap before retiring. She was baptized at Authentic Church in Pontiac and attended there when visiting with her daughter.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to the .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019