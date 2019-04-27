Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2115
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Adkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Cole Adkinson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Cole Adkinson Obituary
Marie Cole Adkinson
PEKIN - Marie Cole Adkinson, 86, of Pekin passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin, surrounded by family.
She was born on November 6, 1932, in Sweetwater, TN, to Leonard and Rachael Ann (Green) Harper. She married Earl "Joe" Cole in 1951, and he preceded her in death in 1987. She then married Robert Adkinson in 1990, and he preceded her in death.
Her parents; one son, Steven; and eleven brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her four children, Donna Gail (Clay) Johnston of Pontiac, Sandra Kay (Randy) Murray of Pekin, Michael H. (Dixie) Cole of Chillicothe and Chastity M. (Michael) Duffy of Pekin; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marie worked on the line for Caterpillar, Inc., and worked as a bartender for Larry's 1200 Club and Mutual Tap before retiring. She was baptized at Authentic Church in Pontiac and attended there when visiting with her daughter.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to the .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now