Marie E. Hohulin
ROANOKE - Marie E. Hohulin, 92, of Roanoke passed away at 7:40 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on November 10, 1927, in Loda, IL, to Ernest E. and Mary Yergler Bauer. She married Robert K. Hohulin on November 7, 1948, in Cissna Park, IL. He passed away on October 26, 2005.
Surviving are one daughter, Eileen (Duane) Blunier of Eureka; three sons, Tim (Cathy) Hohulin of Bloomington, Eldon (Sue) Hohulin of Washington and Mike (Faye) Hohulin of Coral Springs, FL; one daughter-in-law, Connie Hohulin of Cumming, GA; two sisters, Dorothy Walder and Carol (John) Waldbeser, both of Cissna Park; two brothers, Bob (Sonnie) Bauer of Cissna Park and Larry Bauer of Fairbury; one sister-in-law, Linda Bauer of Texas; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Keith Hohulin; three brothers; and four sisters.
Marie graduated from Cissna Park High School as valedictorian of her class.
She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church and was extremely active in their World Relief and Helping Hands quilting group. She also had sung for many years with the Prairie Choristers singing group at church.
Marie treasured her family and the special times they spent together. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking her family fishing. She also was willing to give of her own time for others and volunteered many hours at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the services at the church. The service is also available via live-streamed video by clicking the link at the roanokeacchurch.org
web page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Woods or Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
.