Marie Kwolek
PEORIA — Marie A. Kwolek, age 89, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born October 9, 1929 in Alma Township, Argyle, MN to John and Mamie (Yutrzenka) Rapacz, who were pioneer potato growers in Marshall County. Her stories of early life on the farm through college days at Rochester Junior always communicated a humble and challenging, but happy youth. Upon graduation in 1949 with a medical secretarial degree, Marie was employed at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester and then McFarland Clinic in Ames, Iowa through 1954.
She married William F. Kwolek on December 30, 1954. As Bill completed medical training and earned his doctorate in Entomology and Statistics, the newlyweds moved through Edgewood, MD and back to Ames, Iowa, before settling in New City, NY, for work at Lederle Labs and starting a family. In November 1962, the young couple made a final move to Peoria, IL Bill worked at Northern Regional Lab of USDA as the family grew, while Marie was a workhorse stay at home Mom, until returning to medical transcription for Dr. Heinzen and at OSF for 20+ years. Bill preceded Marie in death on April 4, 2004. She is survived by family: daughters, Maureen (Jim) Burke, Susan (Norm) Braun, Janet (Tom) Fleming, and Karen; sons, David, Tom (Sandy Johnson), and Jim (Mary Flynn); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her siblings Ray, Irene and Aggie preceded her in death.
Marie was a wonderful cook and a foodie. She could whip up potato pancakes, dumplings, paczki, liver and onions, pickled beets, and her daily Manhattan-straight up. Family will always remember her for having a delicious Midwest supper on the table daily and the outstanding cinnamon rolls she created from scratch.
Marie loved her flower gardens, bird-watching, and lively conversations with friends and family. She was an avid bridge player, loved pinochle, and never turned down a visit to Par-A-Dice. She remained well versed in medical knowledge all her life.
She enjoyed decades of annual summer vacations with family to Bass Lake, Eagle River, WI; along with countless travels with Bill to Seattle, Alaska, Minnesota, and Texas later in life. Favorites also included a 25th anniversary trip to San Francisco, beach combing at Cape Hatteras and Sanibel Island, and agate hunting along the shores of Lake Superior. While out traveling, Mom never failed to vocalize her need for a bakery stop.
In the long end, Mom will be remembered most for being a wonderful Mom to seven loving children and best friend and wife to a loving husband.
Marie was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where a Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11am. There will be a visitation prior to Mass starting at 9:30 am. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, www.gillettechildrens.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019