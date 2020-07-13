Marie Pierson
HENRY - Marie E. (Smith) Pierson, 85, of Henry passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020, at 2:05 a.m. at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at St. Mary's Church, with Fr. John Bosco Mujuni officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Henry.
Memorials may be directed to the Henry Food Pantry or the Henry Summer Parks & Recreation Program.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Marie was born on December 8, 1934, in Henry, IL, to James Walter and Mary Lallie (Miles) McCauley. She married Arthur Ellsworth Smith on February 20, 1951, in Hennepin, IL.He preceded her in death on May 13, 1992. She later married Larry Pierson on November 30, 1996. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2009.
Surviving are her sons, Stephen (Kristi) Smith, Robert A. Smith, Kevin (Cheri) Smith and Tim (Angie) Smith, all of Henry; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one brother, James Earl McCauley of Tallahassee, FL; and Larry's daughters, Laurie (Vic) Carroll, Lisa (Rod) Smith and Karen (Troy) Robertson.
Her parents; daughters-in-law, Sue and Rita Smith; and five sisters preceded her in death.
Marie was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Daughters' of Isabella, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the funeral dinner committee. She provided worship services at Heartland Heath Care for over 25 years. Marie and her husband, Art, were co-owners of Smith Construction Co. for many years. She loved gardening, home canning, collecting dolls and family gatherings with her children and grandchildren. She will be most remembered for her love of making pies. It gave her great pleasure to share her pies with others.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Evergreen Assisted Living and Heartland Health Care for the compassionate care shown to Marie during her illness.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
.