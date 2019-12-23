|
|
Marie S. Elliott
PEKIN - Marie S. Elliott, age 79, of Pekin passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Pekin Manor, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Michael and Alpha Savage on August 13, 1940, in Springfield, Illinois. She married Dale Eugene Elliott on June 10, 1961, in Springfield, and they spent 58 wonderful years together.
Marie is survived by her husband, Dale of Pekin; daughter, Tracy (Chad) Kramer of East Peoria; and granddaughters, Danielle and Christina Kramer.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marie worked as a legal secretary, and then as an Administrative Assistant for two of the CEOs at Pekin Hospital. For a time, she was also a stay-at-home mother, focused on raising her daughter.
Marie was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria and was active in helping support and run the Kyrie Ministry.
Marie and Dale shared a passion for German Shepherd dogs. Together, with their daughter, they formed Ellistraum German Shepherds. The family enjoyed breeding, raising, training and showing their dogs for many years, and Marie was a well-known obedience instructor throughout the area. Marie and Dale later became involved in fostering and training service dogs for others.
Marie was known for her generous heart and her quick wit. She loved her family dearly, and was especially proud of her two granddaughters.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at the church, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her church, from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will take place in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial donations may be made to Marie's church or TAPS.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019