Marie Sittig
WASHINGTON - Marie Sittig, 67, of Washington passed away at 6:28 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Marie was born on July 26, 1952, in Peoria to Lindal and Anna M. Berlett Thomas. She married Paul D. Sittig. He preceded her in death in 2000.
She is survived by the father who raised her, Don (Carol) Brubaker of East Peoria; son, Donnie (Becca) Cary; grandsons, Jake and James; siblings, Penny (Roger) Brookbank and Tony (Shari) Brubaker; and nephews; Mike, Joe, Andy and Steve Fisher and Conner, Cale and Crayton Brubaker.
Her mother also preceded her in death.
Marie enjoyed simple things, like reading and butterflies. Her faith in Christ was strong and she was a volunteer for Walk to Emmaus for many years.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington. Pastor Dan Doty will officiate. Family will receive guests from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church.
Marie's memorial website available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019