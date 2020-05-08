|
Marieda Faye Shipley
PEORIA - Marieda Faye Shipley of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully on April 18th. She is survived by her husband Bill and two daughters, Linda Dean and Jana Charles. She has two grandchildren Paul Dean and Patrick Dean with five great grandchildren.
Marieda was born to Hugh and Ruth Beasley in Kirkland, Texas in 1934. She had two sisters and was raised in Bisbee Arizona where her father was a copper miner. She met her husband Bill, stationed at Fort Huachuca, in 1955 at a bowling alley and that was the start of a wonderful 63-year marriage.
Marieda worked for a lumber company during the first four years of their marriage to allow her husband to obtain a college degree. Bill was employed by Caterpillar and they moved to Peoria, Illinois. Marieda enjoyed golfing, bowling, bridge and playing tennis. She was extremely talented and had several of her paintings displayed in businesses around the area. She made many friends that she cherished.
When Bill retired from Caterpillar in 1991, they moved to Sun City Arizona and began the next chapter of their lives. The golfing, bridge and tennis remained but new hobbies were of interest to her. She began making beautiful quilts and one was donated to the silent auction at their church every year. Marieda was the beautification chairman for the Willowcreek Golf Course for several years. She also used her sewing talent to make little dresses out of pillowcases that were donated to children in Africa. She won multiple awards for her paintings including the People's Choice.
She was one of the original members of the Happy Hookers golf group and wound up eventually playing in the Octogenarians tournaments. Marieda and Bill had many wonderful friendships during their years in Sun City.
A memorial will be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that you donate to the Congregational Church of Sun City, www.ccscaz.org
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020