Marietta "Rita" Hall-Clausen
Marietta "Rita" Hall-Clausen
GALVA - Marietta Mae "Rita" Hall-Clausen, 81, of Galva died at 5:20 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. The Very Reverend Jerry Rafalko will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to .
She was born on April 12, 1938, in Burns Township, Henry County, IL, the daughter of William and Margaret (Huffman) Sherbeyn. She married Ernest Hall, and later married Bruce Clausen.
Survivors include five children, Michael (Kristin) Hall of Normal, Lynn Hall-Hobbs of Galva, Mark (Lucy) Hall of Lansing, KS, Christine (Gary) Hancock of Cambridge and Kimberly (Paul) Keenan of Peoria; two step-daughters, Cindy and Julie Clausen; a sister, Janet Elgin of Kewanee; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and her sister, Donna Tucker.
Rita graduated from Galva High School in 1956. She worked as a seamstress for Cooks Fur and other various places. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Cambridge. She enjoyed camping at Blue Lake, gardening, making rugs, her cousins and playing card games and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
