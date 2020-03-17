|
Marilee Coulter
MORTON - Marilee Coulter, 78, of Morton went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Marilee was born on October 23, 1941, in Peoria, to Fred and Lucy (Gingrich) Hohnstreiter. She married Douglas Coulter on July 30, 1966, at the United Methodist Church in Morton. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Chris Coulter of Morton and Cara (Rob) Lane of Elk Grove, California, and their children, Connor of Pasadena, California and Ryland at home in Elk Grove, California. Marilee is also survived by her brother, Glenn (Laverne) Hohnstreiter of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and their children, Mark Hohnstreiter of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Lisa (Blair) Faber of Elmhurst, Illinois, and Leslie (Scott) Gould of Lake Forest, Illinois; along with six great-nieces and nephews.
Marilee graduated from Morton High School in 1959. After high school, Marilee graduated from Galesburg Cottage Hospital in the nurse training program and went on for further studies at Bradley University in Peoria.
Throughout Marilee's career as an RN, she worked at all three hospitals in Peoria, in private duty and home health care at various nursing homes, and then the last ten years of her nursing career was spent at the Apostolic Christian Home for the Handicapped in Morton.
Throughout her life, Marilee involved herself in church related activities, attending bible studies, growing orchids and reading.
Marilee had many fond memories during her lifetime, but a couple stood out to her. One of them being her time spent in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with her family while her husband, Doug, was on assignment with Caterpillar from 1978-1980. She loved people and enjoyed meeting the Brazilians, as well as learning about their culture. While there, Marilee and Doug met missionaries on assignment to Brazil and had the privilege of being able to encourage and support them as they witnessed to the people of Sao Paulo.
Another fond memory came after Marilee retired from the Apostolic Christian Home. Marilee and Doug went on a "dream of a lifetime" trip to the Holy Land. They went to Israel, Rome, Athens, Petra in Jordan, and saw the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Of all the countries and sites they visited, the highlight for Marilee was being able to "walk where Jesus walked!"
Marilee grew up in church, and in 1959, at the age of 19, she committed her life to Jesus Christ. Marilee's love for people and a heart for missions led to her desire to share the Gospel Message to people she met, as well as sharing the gospel message with people she never met by leaving tracts about Salvation wherever she went; restaurants, hospital, doctor's offices, etc.
It was her expressed hope that people would see the tracts, pick them up, read them, and be transformed by the words written within; Jesus is the way to Salvation.
Marilee was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
There will be no visitation and funeral service will be for family only.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Gospelink, P. O. Box 4299, Lynchburg, VA 24502; John Gomani, 127056 m5, m6.
Marilee supported John Gomani, a Malawian, who is a missionary to his own people. He is married with three children of his own, as well as orphans he has taken in. He travels throughout Malawi sharing the gospel message with his people. Please lift him up in prayer as he encounters poverty, violence, witchcraft and AIDS while witnessing to his people.
Marilee's Life Verse: Acts 20:24 ESV But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020