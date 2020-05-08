|
|
Marilee Porter
BRIMFIELD – Marilee Porter, 89, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital.
She was born April 16, 1931, to Lee and Esther (Wolf) Hartley. She married Robert E. Porter in 1948. They were married for 42 years before he passed.
She is survived by one son, Dennis Porter, three grandchildren, Lisa (Nate) Shissler, Jaimee (Tim) Schaub, and Todd (Anna) Porter, nieces and nephews, Jean (Jerry) Cullum, Anita Cotter, John (Kathy) Maher, and Kevin (Norma) Hasselbacher; five great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Juanita Hasselbacher and Lorene Maher; one brother, Lee "Butch" Hartley; and one great-grandson, Cade Schaub.
Marilee and her husband owned a plumbing business and antique shop in Brimfield for many years. They showed antiques at shows across the country for over 30 years. She was a member of the Brimfield UCC Union Church, where she had been a council member and trustee for several years. She also sang in the church choir.
Marilee loved hosting family gatherings, cooking, traveling, and volunteering at church. She also enjoyed managing the family business, bowling, and playing cards with friends.
A private graveside service with immediate family only will be held at Brimfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B.Y.E. Ambulance or Brimfield Union Church.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020