Marilee V. Callaway
PEORIA - Marilee V. Callaway, 88, of Peoria passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on May 6, 1931, in Peoria to Luther and Vashti (Huffman) Spidle. She married Robert T. Callaway in Peoria on Oct. 15, 1949. He passed away on February 11, 2017.
Survivors include one son, Randy (Deb) Callaway of Peoria; five grandchildren, Heather Way, Melissa Ledbetter, Megan (James) Weekley, Caitlin (Lee) Cleary and Kirsten Callaway; six great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Michele Callaway.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; three sons, Brian, Jeffrey and Thomas Callaway; and brother, Larry Spidle.
Marilee was a proud volunteer at Proctor Hospital for 25 years.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Pastor Tim Severt will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 13 to July 15, 2019