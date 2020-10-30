Marilyn "Jeanne" Anderson
Beloved Mom & Grandma
PEORIA – Marilyn "Jeanne" Anderson, 89, Peoria, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Christian Buehler Memorial Home in Peoria. She was born in Peoria on September 11, 1931, daughter of Paul Graham and Ida Frances (Gilkison) Cantrall. She married Herold ("Andy") Davis Anderson, Jr. on October 27, 1957 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1985.
Jeanne was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Paul Cantrall and sister, Evelyn Rogers. Surviving are her four children, Debbie (Jim) Anderson of Edelstein, Matt (Diana) Anderson of Peoria, Mark Anderson of St. Louis and Mike Anderson of Peoria; eight grandchildren, Keri (Nick Cream) Anderson, Andy Anderson, Jeff (Tiffany Engel) Anderson, Ryleigh Quinn, Annalee Anderson, Jasmine Anderson, Nick Smith, and Jesse Juarez; three great-grandchildren, Elijah Cooper, Avery Juarez, and Liam Anderson-Jones. Also surviving are her sister, Dorothy Montgomery of Peoria; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeanne graduated from Illinois State University and taught special education in Pekin, IL, for several years, ending her teaching career to focus on caring for her children and engaging in volunteer work. In 1961, she and Andy embarked upon a new venture and, along with business partners, opened the first Mister Donut in Peoria. Throughout her life, Jeanne held membership at West Bluff Christian Church, Memorial Christian Church, and Glen Oak Christian Church. At Glen Oak Jeanne volunteered, teaching Sunday School for two-year-olds and teaching preschool at the Weekday Wonders midweek program for 20 years. Other involvement at her church included Christian Women's Fellowship and many other volunteer positions with children, women, and outreach ministries. Jeanne volunteered as a guest reader and tutor at Glen Oak School (Glen Oak Community Learning Center) for many years. She was also an election judge, volunteered at Common Place preschool, was active in the PTA at her children's school, and was instrumental in resettling Vietnamese families in Peoria who were refugees to the United States.
Jeanne was an active advocate for those in need and gave generously of her time and resources. Her legacy of helping others greatly influenced her children to follow in her footsteps, choosing careers in physical therapy, teaching, social work, and customer service. All who worked and volunteered with Jeanne knew her as compassionate, kind, gentle, and as a person who greeted life with a great sense of joy and humor.
Jeanne was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Her family was her great joy, her face always lighting up when grandchildren entered the room. She never knew a stranger, her definition of family was broad, and she was known as "Grandma Jeanne" to so many. She and her sisters, Dorothy and Evelyn, were known fondly as the "Golden Girls."
We celebrate the life of our cherished mom, sister, aunt, and grandma even as we mourn her loss. We take comfort in knowing that she was reunited with her beloved Andy two days before their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Thank you for the warm memories. Thank you for living your life to the fullest and for touching so many lives with your love and grace.
A private graveside service officiated by Rev. Dr. Randy Williams was held this past week with a celebration of life service to be held when it is safe to gather. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel has handled arrangements. Memorials may be made to organizations dear to Jeanne's heart: the Youth Ministry Fund at Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria, the National Benevolent Association of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in St. Louis, and Glen Oak Community Learning Center in Peoria.
Online condolences may be made to Jeanne's family at www.davison-fulton.com
.