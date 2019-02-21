|
|
Marilyn Betterton
METAMORA — Marilyn Dieck Betterton, age 74, formerly of Metamora, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, January 31, 2019, at her home in Silver Spring, Maryland, with her daughters by her side.
The oldest daughter of six children, Marilyn was born to William Dieck and Josephine Marie Kroeger on July 19, 1944, in Peoria, Illinois, and she grew up with her siblings on a small farm in the nearby town of Metamora. Marilyn graduated from Metamora Township High School in 1962 and later became a licensed cosmetologist. This was the perfect career for her, as Marilyn was truly inspired by making everyone look and feel beautiful, and she brought a spark of joy to all during lively conversations at the beauty salon — all the while demonstrating her keen sense of humor.
Marrying Gary Betterton of Hazel Green, Alabama, in 1965, Marilyn was a dedicated and supportive Army wife for more than 30 years. While raising their two daughters, the military life carried them from North Carolina to Germany, the Southwest, and back to North Carolina, where Marilyn lived until 2009. While remaining a hair stylist for family and friends, Marilyn continued her education and became an administrative assistant in various fields over the years, including real estate, banking, and healthcare, with her last position being a patient representative for her beloved seniors at Cape Fear Valley Senior Health Services in Fayetteville. She retired and moved to Maryland in 2010 to be near her daughter.
Extremely busy with raising her family and working diligently to support sending her daughters to college, Marilyn always found time to be a good friend to many, and extended herself to others in need. She helped local seniors through Meals-on-Wheels, volunteered at her church, supported the troops – and brought sunshine into every day by simply sharing her smile and laughter with everyone she came across. Marilyn was devout in her faith and relished her quality time with family and friends most of all. She was adventurous, loved to sing and dance, gleefully played the accordion and piano at family events, enjoyed creative hobbies, as well as life's more simple pleasures of just being outdoors and spending time with her pets.
Marilyn was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Laura (Betterton) Golightly of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Stacey (Betterton) Jaffett of St. Augustine, Florida. She is survived by her siblings Susanne (Dieck) Robb of Steeleville, Elizabeth "Betty" (Dieck) Mitchell of Peoria, and Michael Dieck of Fayetteville, NC; however, was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Dieck, and sister Leila (Dieck) Petticrew.
For the last five years, Marilyn resided at Rejuvination group home in Silver Spring, Maryland, where she was loved and cared for by angels here on earth. Marilyn's family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers who provided tender and compassionate care and became family to her. We are also grateful to the members of the Montgomery Hospice "Ruby Team," who provided incredible care and emotional support over the last year.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Germantown Hills, with family visitation 30 minutes before Mass. Father Greg Jozefiak will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory can be made to either Meals on Wheels America at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org or to your local program, and organizations supporting those with neurodegenerative disorders, such as: National Organization for Rare Disorders www.rarediseases.org (supports CBD research), the , and at . Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019