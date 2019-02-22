|
Marilyn "Kay" Davis
TREMONT - Marilyn "Kay" Davis, 75, of Tremont formerly of Green Valley, passed away at 1:58 pm Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 at her home.
She was born Feb. 22, 1943 in Carbondale to Frank and Gertrude Robinson Cannon. She married Donald W. Davis on Jan. 19, 1962 in Macomb and he passed away on May 4, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheri (Doug) Frank of Pekin and Kathy (Dale) Bertsche of Flanagan; seven grandchildren, Emily (Tim) Schmidgall of Mackinaw, Sarah (Brad) Huette of Pekin, Adam Frank of Bloomington, Hannah Frank of Pekin, Nick Bertsche of Normal, Tanner Bertsche and Keegan Bertsche of Flanagan; 6 great grandchildren, Lola, Beau, Wade and Hank Schmidgall, Rosie and Kate Huette and a seventh great grandchild expected in June; one sister, Alice (Curt) Morman of The Villages, FL; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a self-employed hair dresser for over 40 years.
Kay was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Tremont.
She loved crafting, art work and spending time with her family. She especially loved spending time with her Green Valley girls. Kay loved her church family and spending time with her Bible study group.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday Feb. 25, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont. Church Ministers will officiate. A visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont and one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to the Share Closet in Tremont or Apostolic Christian Restmor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019