Marilyn G. Coons


1921 - 2019
Marilyn G. Coons Obituary
Marilyn G. Coons
PEORIA - Marilyn G. Coons of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Born on September 28, 1921, in Peoria, IL, to George and Hazel (Kowolske) Fellay, she was the eldest of three girls. She married George W. Coons on June 9, 1945. They were married for 55 years. Both her husband and sister, Jane, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Coons of Peoria; her sister, Mary Reid of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn went to work at Caterpillar following her graduation from Peoria High. She left there in 1951 to be a stay-at-home mom and a Girl Scout leader. She loved eating out, watching tennis and NBA basketball, and following the MLB, especially the Cubs and White Sox.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. A graveside service will be on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , Toys for Tots or the Peoria Area Food Bank.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
