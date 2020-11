Marilyn "Ardelle" GiesenhagenTOULON - Marilyn "Ardelle" Giesenhagen, 88, of Toulon passed away at 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home.Ardelle was born on June 12, 1932, in Peoria, the daughter of George W. Jones Sr. and Mildred Aredelle (Young) Jones. She married Robert W. Giesenhagen on November 29, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 2, 1999.Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Toulon Cemetery in Toulon. The Rev. Paul Wier will officiate. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com