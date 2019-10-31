|
Marilyn Gunter
TREMONT — Marilyn M. Gunter, 82, of Tremont passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Marilyn was born December 29, 1935, in Monmouth, Ill., to Roy and Mabel (Isaacson) Nelson. She married Don Gunter on July 17, 1954.
Surviving are her husband, Don, of Tremont; two sons, Greg Gunter and Stephen (Sandy) Gunter, both of Morton; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Keven) Lockwood, Kevin Gunter, Sarah Gunter, Josh Karcz and Michelle (Jacob) Nance; three great-grandchildren, Tyson Karcz and Jonas and Ava Nance; and one brother, Wendell (Lorene) Nelson of Monmouth, Ill.
Marilyn was preceded in death by one daughter, Cindy Springer; one grandson, Kyle Gunter; and one sister, Betty Gaskill.
Marilyn attended Kirkwood High School, graduating in 1953 as Salutatorian.
She later attended Western State College in Macomb, Ill., for one year and majored in accounting. She then accepted an accounting position at the Gamble-Skogmo Company in Monmouth, Ill., in 1954.
In 1971, Marilyn and Don started Trekon, Inc., a manufacturer of school and library supplies. She worked there part-time, while also working at Morton Community Bank, as secretary to the president of the bank, Gordon Honegger.
In 1983, Marilyn, Don and their three children started The Library Store, Inc, a company that sold library and school products.
After retiring she traveled with her husband and also spent several winters in Hot Springs Village, Ark. and Fort Myers, Fla. She also enjoyed working in the quotes and bids department for The Library Store.
Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies including playing the piano, needlepoint, sewing, playing golf, reading and gardening.
Marilyn was a member of the Tremont United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Rev. Larry Frank officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019