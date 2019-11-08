|
|
Marilyn I. Stowell
PEORIA - Marilyn Irene Stowell, 89, of Peoria, passed away at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her family home.
Marilyn was born on September 25, 1930 in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Wilson and Velma Keys. She met her husband, Joseph Stowell, in the diner that she worked at on Main Street in Peoria, and they married on August 10, 1951. He survives. Also surviving are her sons Jerry (and Gail) Stowell of Sarasota, Florida; Jim Stowell, and Jon (and Susan) Stowell of Peoria. Grandchildren Jaima Galfi of Bloomington, Illinois; Jessica (and Jason) Henrichs of Woodbury, Minnesota; Ali Stowell of Panama City Beach, Florida; Kristen Stowell of Middleburg, Virginia; Dana Stowell of Miami, Florida; Sean Stowell of Carbondale, Colorado; and Autumn Stowell of Pekin, Illinois. Great grandchildren Riley and Reeve Galfi, Willow Nash, and Harper and Stellan Henrichs also survive.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her son Joseph Rawley Stowell II, her grandson Joseph Rawley Stowell III; and her siblings, Patricia Wooley, Paul Keys, and Dorothy Jensen.
Marilyn was a warm, compassionate, giving woman who always put others before herself. She never complained a day in her life, even when it might be necessary. She focused on her family, and cherished the time that she spent with her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marilyn's warm heart was obvious in her prior volunteer work: a Sunday School Teacher at Westminster Presbyterian Church, EMH teacher at Whittier Grade School, and with various Parent Teacher Organizations. Marilyn opened her home, and heart, to many of the Bradley University basketball players over the Holidays, and was famous for her chili and cheeseburgers. She was also well known for her home made hard candy that she passed out in sandwich bags at Bradley's home games, and her homemade red raspberry and strawberry jam that was always in constant demand.
Marilyn had a four picture photo shoot in the January 17, 1966 swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine – as the dedicated wife of a hard working coach at Bradley University. A great joy for her later in life was participating in the water therapy class at the Atrium Building at Methodist hospital. She made many wonderful friends there who treated her like a queen during the 27 years that she participated in the program. Also, four days a week she could be found with a smile on her face at the family dining room table, playing nickel ante poker, dealers choice, with Joe and the boys. Marilyn usually had aces. She was dearly loved and will be terribly missed.
A private family celebration will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Joe and Marilyn Stowell Athletic Scholarship Fund at Bradley University, 1501 Bradley Avenue Peoria Illinois 61625.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019