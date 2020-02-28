|
Marilyn King
METAMORA – Marilyn L. "Mert" King, 76, of Metamora, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on May 13, 1943, in Peoria, Ill., to William T. "Tom" and Vivian M. (Bryant) Kendall. She married Paul King on October 27, 1962.
Surviving are her two sons, Scott (Julie) King of Peoria Heights and Michael (Maggie) King of Peoria; five grandchildren, Kylie, Ryan, Kristen, Alan, and Gabe King; and two sisters, Linda Jones of Metamora and Kathleen (Mike) Adams of Roanoke, Ill.
Mert worked as a machinist at Caterpillar Inc. for 35 years, retiring in 2008.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial of cremated remains will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020