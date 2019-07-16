|
|
Marilyn Kyle
PEORIA - Marilyn L. Kyle, 90, of Peoria, IL, died at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington, IL.
Born in Quincy, IL, on October 16, 1928, to Charles Curt and Louise Lisetta (Moentman) Zenor, she married Ronald W. Kyle on January 21, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on July 16, 1996, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wilma Price and Patsy McDaniel; and one brother, Clifford Zenor.
Survivors include her daughter, Ronna (Jerry) James of East Peoria; two grandsons, Christopher (Kelli) James of Bloomington, IL, and Robert (Ann) James of Rockford, IL; and five great-grandchildren, Ian James of Muncie, IN, Emma and Claire James of Rockford, IL, and Levi and Abigail Stewart of Bloomington, IL.
Marilyn graduated from Manual High School in 1945. She was employed at The Greater Peoria Disposal Plant and R.G. LeTourneau Co. In 1973, she began working as the secretary for First English Lutheran Church in Peoria, where she worked for 35 years.
She was also a member of First English Lutheran Church since 1960, where she was involved in the Altar Guild, Grace Circle, Young at Heart and many other activities, as well as helping with the tutoring program. She also was a Girl Scout leader for 6 years and a member of the Choral Parents group at Woodruff High School.
One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family, especially those great-grandchildren and the friends she had made at the church. Another joy was the cabin in Wisconsin, where the family gathered each summer to fish and have a good time together.
Services will be at 12 noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. The Rev. Ryan Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the church. Burial will be private at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church Foundation or the .
The family wishes to thank OSF Hospice, Reflections Memory Care and the staff and her friends at Morningside of Washington for all of their love and care.
Marilyn's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019