Marilyn L. Grimshaw
1933 - 2020
FARMINGTON - Marilyn L. Grimshaw, age 87, of Farmington passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 11:28 p.m. at Courtyard Estates in Farmington.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1933, in Peoria to Richard and Dorothy (Leighton) Vicary. She first married Cecil Zilch on May 11, 1953, in Bellevue. He passed away on May 19, 1984, in Edwards. She later married Raymond Grimshaw on Dec. 7, 1990, in Pottstown. He passed away on June 29, 2013, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Deborah Needham; one sister, Edna Shaffer; and three brothers, Richard, Walter and Henry Vicary.
Survivors include three sons, Michael (Judy) Zilch of Montana, Chuck (Judi) Zilch of Hanna City and Marvin (Sherry) Zilch of Farmington; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Marty Ann Rentsch of East Peoria and Mary (Roger) Stone of Peoria; two brothers, Don (Rita) Vicary of Creve Coeur and Denny (Karen) Vicary of Hanna City; and three sisters-in-law, Marie Vicary of Tennessee and Hazel Vicary and Darlene Vicary, both of Peoria.
Marilyn was a Housekeeper at Proctor Endowment Home, retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Peoria and was very active in local square dance associations.
Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Burial will be in Pottstown Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Baptist Church in Peoria.
You may view Marilyn's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
