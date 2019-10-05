|
Marilyn L. Jackson
MT. PULASKI - Marilyn L. Jackson, 93, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski or the Mt. Pulaski Rescue Squad.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Marilyn was born on August 18, 1926, in Nashville, IL, the daughter of Gus and Louise (Vogt) Luebke. She married James Abner Jackson on April 18, 1948, in Mt. Pulaski. He preceded her in death.
Marilyn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Jackson and wife, Linda, of Latham, IL, and Ronald Jackson and wife, Patricia, of Peoria Heights; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Gayle Diane Wheeler; and grandson, Derek Wheeler.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019