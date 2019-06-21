|
Marilyn Linder
PEORIA - Marilyn Ann Linder, 73, of Peoria passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 22, 1945 in Peoria to George and Helen Weaver Linder.
Her parents and sister, Janet K. Hager preceded her in death.
She is survived by her niece, Laura (David) Sinclair of Petersburg; brother-in-law, Franklin Lee Hager and beloved best friends, Richard and Gary.
Marilyn started her cosmetology career in 1964, first as a teacher for two years and then as a hairstylist in various salons in Peoria for over 50 years. She was always very busy as her hairstyling skills were always SUPERB. The past 15 years she worked with her extended family of friends and fellow stylists, Richard, Gary, Kathie S., Kathie W., MollieSue, Robynne, Debi, Georgia and David.
We all enjoyed Marilyn's true sense of self and her panache both socially and professionally.
She loved her beautiful cats and found them to be wonderful companions for many many years. She leaves behind her beautiful BERMENS----Isabella and Abigail who have found a wonderful new home to be loved and cared for as she always did.
This past year Marilyn was confronted with some health issues which kept her from not being able to work. During this period of time she always stayed positive knowing that she would get past her setbacks and be with her friends and come back to take care of her clients!
Marilyn will be missed so much…her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes...her constant friendship and her ability to sincerely love and care for others. WE LOVE YOU MARILYN!
Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12 noon with visitation one-hour prior at Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria with desserts following the services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to TAPS or PAWS in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019