Marilyn Lindstrom
TREMONT - Marilyn G. Lindstrom, 87, of Tremont passed away at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Hopedale Hospital.
She was born on August 26, 1931, in Kewanee to Joseph C. and Miriam R. Ryan DeVries. She married Merwyn K. "Link" Lindstrom on September 10, 1950, in Lafayette, IL, and he passed away on May 19, 2002.
Surviving are two sons, Chris (Marijo) Lindstrom of Bangor, ME, and Keith (Karen) Lindstrom of Tremont; two daughters, Sherry (Joe) James of Tremont and Connie (Brian) Schroeder of Minier; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Sally) DeVries of Windham, NH; one sister, Vicki (Kenneth) Mills of Ostrander, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William and Phillip.
Marilyn worked at the State Bank of Toulon for several years and at the Tremont High School, where she was involved with special education transportation. She also worked part-time at Caterpillar for 15 years in payroll.
She was a member of Tremont United Methodist Church and its Methodist Women, as well as Tazewell County Home Extension and Tremont Betterment Association, and was active in American Field Service (AFS). Marilyn volunteered at Pekin Hospital for many years and was active in the Tremont Travelers Group.
She will be missed by family, friends and caretakers for her sense of humor and fun personality.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Tremont United Methodist Church. Pastor Larry Frank will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and one hour before the service on Saturday, both at the church. Cremation will follow the service. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont at a later date.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Tremont United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019