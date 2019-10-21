|
|
Marilyn Martin
MORTON - Marilyn Sue Martin, 78, of Morton passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Marilyn was born on August 7, 1941, in Fulton, Mo., to W. Russell and Bonnie L. (Workman) Berry. She married Wade Martin on August 17, 1963, in Centralia, Mo.
Surviving are her husband, Wade of Morton; sons, Michael Martin of Mahomet, Ill., and Jonathan (Jill) Martin of Pekin; two grandchildren, Sophia and Sam Martin; and one brother, William R. Berry of Columbia, Mo.
Marilyn attended public schools in Centralia, Mo., where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Missouri, where she was a member of the education honorary sorority Pi Lambda Theta. Marilyn taught school for one year in both Killeen, Texas, and Peoria, before retiring to raise her family.
She was an active member of the Morton United Methodist Church and spent many years teaching in the nursery and babysitting for various church women's groups. She was also a member of several prayer groups. Her favorite pastime was visiting with her friends over coffee and bragging about her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Morton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Gary L. Feldman officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019