Marilyn Perkins
1928 - 2020
MORTON - Marilyn Ramona Perkins, 91, of Morton passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
She was born on October 15, 1928, in Norway, Iowa, to the late Gilmer and Cora (Larson) Christianson. Marilyn married Van L. Perkins in January of 1951 in Moline, Ill. They were married for 61 years before his death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Surviving are three sons, Glenn (Sandra) Perkins of Manito, Ill., Dennis (Stephanie) Perkins of Morton and David Perkins of Dunlap; one daughter, Diana (Greg) Lousig-Nont of Las Vegas, Nev.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
Marilyn worked at Prospect National Bank for many years. She and Van later owned and operated Monroe Kennel in rural Tremont for 20 years and bred German Shepherds. Marilyn loved her puppies.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Marilyn's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
Glendale Cemetery
