|
|
Sister Marilyn Ring
PEORIA - Sister Marilyn Ring (Mary Stephen), O.S.B., 88, of St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Monastery, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Milan is assisting with the arrangements.
Marilyn Ring was born on December 30, 1930, in Marshalltown, IA, a daughter of Edward S. Ring and Anna McGinnis Ring. She attended Our Saviour's Grade School in Jacksonville, IL, Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, IL, University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, and the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.
Sister Marilyn Ring entered the Benedictine community on September 19, 1948, and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on June 24, 1955. Sister Marilyn's ministry included teaching at St. Joseph in Ivesdale, IL, St. Roch's School in LaSalle, IL, St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, IL, Campus Ministry at the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL, and the Illinois State University in Normal, IL, Parish Ministry in Mercer County, IL., Campus Ministry at Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, and Associate Campus Chaplain at Augustana College in Rock Island, IL.
Sister Marilyn is survived by her Benedictine Sisters and nieces and nephews.
Sister Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Helen and Joan (Sister Alana); and a brother, Edward.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019