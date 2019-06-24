|
|
Marilyn Ristow
CHILLICOTHE - Marilyn L. Ristow, 88, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe.
Marilyn was born on June 24, 1930, in Paxton, the daughter of Harry L. and Ada (Coppenbarger) Swanson. She married Allen E. Ristow on April 27, 1952, in Paxton.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra A. (Tom) Harms of Chillicothe; her son, Marc A. (Kate) Ristow of Creston, CA; granddaughter, Katie Ristow; and step-grandson, Dale (Jena) Harms.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one brother.
Marilyn attended schools in Paxton, graduating high school in 1948. She had previously been employed as a laboratory and x-ray technician in hospitals in Paxton, Champaign and Tuscola; a secretary at the Methodist Church in Paxton; retired following seventeen years employment at the Paxton Schools; and was an administrative secretary for Professional Services at All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.
Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at hospitals, schools, Wildlife Prairie State Park and Lakeview Branch Library in Peoria.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in her name.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019