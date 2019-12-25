|
Marilyn S. Pille
TRIVOLI -- Marilyn S. Pille, 88, of Trivoli, passed away at 7:50 AM on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Courtyard Estates of Farmington. She was born on July 6, 1931 in East Peoria, IL to Clarence A. and Henrietta M. (Stiff) Holocker. She married Arthur G. Pille on July 22, 1956 in Dunlap, IL. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2003.
Surviving are four children Martha (Pat) Davis of Summerfield FL, Roger (Mary) Pille of Hanna City IL, Linda (Bill Kirkman) Pille of Warrenville IL, and Carol (Brad) Fink of Dwight IL; ten grandchildren Matthew (Charlene Bashore) Davis, Ryan Davis, Kevin Davis, Jess Pille, Sara Pille, Erin Pille, Jeremy (Allison) Kirkman, Mackenzie Kirkman, Rachel Fink (Evan) Wyllie, and Lucas Fink. Other survivors include her identical twin sister Marilee Hurst, formerly of Elmwood IL, brother-in-law Alfred Kilbey of Chillicothe, IL, sister-in-law Martha Pille of Tucson AZ, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Phyllis G. Kilbey.
Marilyn graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1953 with degrees in secondary education and P.E. She taught at Reddick (IL) High School, Limestone High School, and Logan Junior High School, as well as substituting for many years in the Farmington School District. Marilyn was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Glasford since 1956. She sang soprano in the church choir for 40 years, belonged to WELCA, and served in various leadership roles and volunteer positions. Marilyn was a 60 year member of the Illinois Homemakers Extension of Peoria County, having joined the Cramer Unit in 1957. She served in every leadership position within her local unit, terms as Secretary and President on the county level, and as a District Director on the Illinois State Board. Marilyn was an active member of the Dunlap High School Alumni Association, serving one term as President. She sang in the Elmwood Community Chorus for many years, as well as serving on the planning committee. Marilyn spent many years in support of her children's various youth activities including 4-H, sports, music, and drama. She worked with Art in his home-based tax business, handling various administrative and receptionist tasks. Marilyn & Art loved to travel, and vacationed throughout the US. A trip to Alaska in 2000 was their favorite. Marilyn doted on her 10 grandchildren, always available to bake cookies, read a book, play a game, or rock a baby. She enthusiastically attended their innumerable sporting events, dance recitals, musical concerts, scholastic bowls, stage productions, scout ceremonies, and graduations.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Glasford, where visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of the services. Rev. Micah Garnett will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St Peter Lutheran Church or to the Farmington Central Academic Foundation. To leave online condolences or to view Marilyn's DVD please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019