Marilyn Schierer
PEORIA - Marilyn M. Schierer, 84, of Peoria, passed away at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Peoria, to Walter and Jeatta (Wainscott) Clark. She married Eugene F. Schierer on September 18, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Peoria. Gene preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Rosemary Meier and Rosie Schierer; and two grandchildren, Emily and Josh Horton.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Connie (Chris) Burnett of Peoria, IL; daughter Karen (Steve) Cohen of Zionsville, IN; daughter Mary (Bob) Horton of Andalusia, IL; and her brother, Gary (Elaine) Clark of Peoria, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristen (Joe) Winkler, Tracy (Jon) Robinson, Melissa (Mike) Mestetsky, Jake Horton, and Jera (Jimmy) Mosley. Great-grandchildren, Colin Winkler, Ariana Robinson, Beckham Mestetsky, Anabelle Horton, Lawson Mosley, and three on the way.
Marilyn and Gene enjoyed 64 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She graduated from the Academy of Our Lady in 1953. She worked as an administrative assistant in the office of the associate provost and dean of the graduate school at Bradley University from 1971 until her retirement in December of 1994. Marilyn's greatest joy was spending time with family, watching soap operas and getting her hair done on Fridays at 12:15.
Visitation will be from 3 - 5 p.m. at Wright and Salmon Mortuary on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church with visitation thirty minutes prior to mass. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight or St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019