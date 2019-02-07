Home

Marilyn T. Bridge
MORTON – Marilyn T. Bridge, 84, of Morton, passed away Wed., Feb. 6, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Marilyn was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Rosary service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, followed by a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will also be held at the church on Mon., Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. with Msgr. Gerald T. Ward officiating. Prior to the service, an additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
To view Marilyn's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
