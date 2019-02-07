|
Marilyn T. Bridge
MORTON – Marilyn T. Bridge, 84, of Morton, passed away Wed., Feb. 6, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Marilyn was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Rosary service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, followed by a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will also be held at the church on Mon., Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. with Msgr. Gerald T. Ward officiating. Prior to the service, an additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019