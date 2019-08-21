|
|
Marilyn Winkler
MACKINAW - Marilyn Winkler, 87, formerly of Mackinaw, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She passed away in her home at The Villas of Holly Brook in Morton, IL, where she was compassionately cared for by the Holly Brook staff and Hospice Compassus.
Marilyn was born on July 7, 1932, in Mackinaw, IL, to Arville and Florence (Hedrick) Winkler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Virgil and Gene; and two sisters, Ruby and Shirley.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was an Executive Secretary at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, IL, where she worked for 51 years until she retired on May 31, 2003.
Marilyn was an avid sports enthusiast. Her favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, Illinois State University and the Fighting Illini. Marilyn also enjoyed watching NASCAR races. Her favorite driver was Jeff Gordon. In her earlier years, she loved traveling the world and experiencing different cultures. Some of her favorite destinations were Hawaii and several European countries. Marilyn loved supporting her family. She enjoyed attending activities and sporting events that they participated in. Marilyn will be missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 24, 2019, at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw, IL. Carolyn Roper-Fowlkes will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral service from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Stouts Grove Cemetery in Danvers.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 2000 W. Pioneer Parkway, Suite 24, Peoria. IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019