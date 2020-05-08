|
|
Marilynn (Pelini) Hermann
PEORIA - Marilynn Hermann 76, of Cary, IL died May 5, 2020 in hospice care at her daughter's home. She was born March 20, 1944 in Peoria to Mario and Mary (Sherman) Pelini. She married Richard G. Hermann January 30, 1965 in Peoria.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Hermann (Jason Bechtold) of Cary, IL, and two sons, Joe (Erin) Hermann of Fairfield, Conn., and Doug Hermann of Chicago. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Brenna (Mat) Camerer, Cassidy Finnegan, Quinn Hermann, Lucy Hermann, Jordyn, Tyler and Jessica Bechtold. She is also survived by four sisters and one brother, Marijean Brown of Atlanta, Marilee Pelini-Smith of Denver, Corky Hinkle of Morton, Patty Dively of Ft. Pierce, FL, and Scott Lowes of Atlanta. Her parents, husband Rich, and sister Ginger Becella preceded her in death.
Marilynn grew up in Peoria attending Peoria High School – Class of '62. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Marilynn worked at Commercial National Bank, Caterpillar, Health Plan of Central Illinois and retired from the marketing department at Proctor Hospital after eleven years of service. She was a member of Peoria Junior League, Arrowhead Country Club, volunteered her time supporting others throughout her life, attended and was a loving friend of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church.
Among the joys of her life were the annual "sisters escapes", her bridge club of lifelong friends, traveling the world with her husband, and time with family at their home in Arizona. She will be remembered for her smile and caring touch and for who she was…kind, loving, and devoted to family, her many friends, and everyone she met.
A virtual memorial service is planned for Thursday, May 21 at 6:30pm CT. If you would like to attend, please share your contact information at https://forms.gle/DVzKJKwn736nAVvUA and the details will be sent to you.
The family is incredibly grateful for the kindness, compassion and selfless dedication of the nurses healthcare workers who cared for Marilynn in her final days. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a or to the American Nurses Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020