CHILLICOTHE - Marion Alice Carroll, age 94, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Marion was born on October 24, 1924, in Peoria, IL, to George and Hazel (Williams) Perry. She married Warren A. Carroll on May 1, 1947, in Morris, IL.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Anna) Carroll of Chillicothe, IL, Dianna Carlson of Peoria, IL, and Steven (Colleen) Carroll of Arcadia, IN; her grandchildren, Warren B. McGann of Peoria, IL, Mathew (Lisa) McGann of Chillicothe, IL, Stephanie McGann of Peoria, IL, Kevin Carlson, Michael (Brooke) Carroll of Chillicothe, IL, Jessica Carroll of Clearwater, FL, Sara Carroll, Christopher Carroll, Mandy Carroll and Katie Carroll; three step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Duane Perry of Chillicothe, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Ken Perry.
Marion was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Chillicothe.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
