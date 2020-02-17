|
|
Marion E. Behrens
EAST PEORIA - Marion E. Behrens, age 86, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born to Harold F. and Marjorie M. (Twitchell) Roe on August 25, 1933, in Alton. She married Billy B. Simpson, and later Roland E. Behrens on June 13, 1987, in East Peoria.
Marion is survived by her children, Richard Simpson of Bradenton, FL, Ronald Simpson of East Peoria and Thomas Simpson of East Peoria; sister, Dorothy (Blair) Schisler of London Mills; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Christine Hartman and Margaret Millenger; and one brother, Harold Jr.
After graduating high school, Marion joined the Air Force for a year and then started her family. She later worked at Iowa National Insurance Company until she married Roland and retired in 1988.
Marion was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and Women's Guild. She loved to sew and listen to classic country music. She also loved to bowl. She enjoyed traveling and visited many states and countries.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. Visitation will be held at the church one hour before mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the staff with CVICU at Methodist Hospital, especially Becky and Chaplain Steve.
Memorials may be made to , St. Ann's Catholic Church or Children's Hospital of Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020