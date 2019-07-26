|
|
Marion L. Borland
PEORIA — Marion L. Borland, 84, of Peoria, passed away at 7:32 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.
Born October 18, 1934, in Peoria, a daughter of Herbert and Helena Williams Doubet, Marion married Robert L. Borland on April 4, 1953, in Peoria. He preceded her in death October 28, 1996, in Peoria.
One son, Jerald Borland, and one sister, Dona Lane, also preceded her in death.
Marion is survived by four sons, Robert A. (Patti) Borland of Peoria, James (Michelle) Borland of Peoria, John (Lynne) Borland of Lyons, IL, Keith (Cari) Borland of Hanna City; six grandchildren; two brothers, Eldon (Susan) Doubet of Locust Grove, VA, Alan (Linda) Doubet of Peoria; two sisters, Iola Modlin of Brandon, FL and Jean Black of Peoria.
Marion taught elementary school at Bellevue, Peoria Christian and Peoria District 150. After retiring from teaching, she worked for Simmon's Floral.
Marion was a member of Limestone Church, Peoria Genealogical Society and was a volunteer and Past President of the Rural Peoria County Counsel on Aging.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary, with the Rev. William Carey and Rev. Andy Hoskins officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the mortuary. Burial will be in North Limestone Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hanna City.
Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators or North Limestone Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 7219 W. Farmington Road, Peoria, Illinois 61604.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019