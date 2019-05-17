Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Pistole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion L. Pistole


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion L. Pistole Obituary
Marion L. Pistole
BARTONVILLE - Marion L. Pistole, 78, of Bartonville passed away at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her friends.
She was born on April 19, 1941, to Harold and Maxine Mason in Springfield, IL. She married Jack L. Pistole on December 4, 1976. He survives, along with four brothers and a sister, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marion graduated from Peoria High School and was an Insurance Claims Adjuster for over forty years. She was an artist, golfer, fisher person, bowler and great cook. She enjoyed bus trips around the country, visiting friends and playing cards.
Cremation will be accorded and a burial of the urn will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. There will be a celebration of life on June 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post on Airport Road in Bartonville.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now