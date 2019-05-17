|
|
Marion L. Pistole
BARTONVILLE - Marion L. Pistole, 78, of Bartonville passed away at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her friends.
She was born on April 19, 1941, to Harold and Maxine Mason in Springfield, IL. She married Jack L. Pistole on December 4, 1976. He survives, along with four brothers and a sister, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marion graduated from Peoria High School and was an Insurance Claims Adjuster for over forty years. She was an artist, golfer, fisher person, bowler and great cook. She enjoyed bus trips around the country, visiting friends and playing cards.
Cremation will be accorded and a burial of the urn will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. There will be a celebration of life on June 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post on Airport Road in Bartonville.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019