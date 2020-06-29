Marjorie Alice Gramm
PEORIA - Marjorie Alice Gramm, 93, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Proctor Place.
She was born on July 12, 1926, in Peoria, Illinois, to Maurice and Pauline (Sanmann) Zerwekh. She married Lee A. Gramm in January of 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2000, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene Zerwekh.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Dr. Anthony) Cutilletta of Peoria and Traverse City, MI.
Marjorie was an avid gardener who loved planting and growing flowers. She was a member of the Peoria Garden Club and the P.E.O. Sisterhood of Peoria.
She was a 50-year member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she also volunteered and sang in the choir.
Marjorie was also an active volunteer for the Proctor Home.
Private family graveside services will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastor Craig Swenson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
