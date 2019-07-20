|
Marjorie Ann (Potter) Krull
GALESBURG - Mrs. Marjorie A. Krull, 78, of Galesburg passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with Leukemia at 11:33 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Her warm, sweet, generous spirit will be dearly missed by her husband of 57 years, Don; her family; and friends alike.
She was born on September 27, 1940, in Chicago and was adopted by her loving parents, Jerry Potter and Carrie Potter of Pontiac, Illinois. Marge married Donald Raymond Krull on June 10, 1962, at The First Presbyterian Church in her hometown of Pontiac, Illinois.
Marge is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Don of Galesburg; two sons, Donald Scott (Julie) Krull of Davidson, North Carolina, and Stephen (Beth) Krull of Maumee, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Alexander (Gunjan Malhotra) Krull, Jessica (Richard) Day, Kelsey (Lucas) Rhodenbaugh, Emily Krull and Peter Krull. Also surviving are her beloved niece, Stephanie (Tony) Cepak; and two great-nieces, Morgan Cepak and Emerson Cepak.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Alice Korneffel.
Marge was raised and educated in Pontiac, graduating from Pontiac Township High School in 1958. She then moved to Peoria, where she attended Brown Business School and worked as a secretary at The Trane Company, as well as a fashion model. Marge worked as a tour guide, at the Peoria Journal Star Newspaper and Sentimental Journey. She served as the President of the Northern Tazwell Baseball Association and President of Caterpillar Engineer's Wives Club. Marge had a pivotal role in the start-up of Porsche Aviation, a division of Porsche of Germany, while living in Stuttgart, Germany and Galesburg simultaneously. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church. Marge was the heart of the Krull family. Her most cherished memories included holding her sons after birth, watching her five "little angel" grandchildren grow into interesting adults and being on the road with Don in their Model T's. She was an energetic, indulgent and much-adored Grammy.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Galesburg Chapel. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church. Pastor Kurt Carlsen will officiate. Burial will be at Henderson Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Messiah Lutheran Church in Memory of Marjorie A. Krull.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019