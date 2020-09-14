Marjorie Ann Manthe
KEWANEE - Marjorie "Marge" Ann Manthe, 85, of Kewanee died at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville, IL.
Cremation will be accorded and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in rural Kewanee. Linnea Gustafson will officiate. All friends are welcome and casual attire is requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus of Galesburg or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on September 2, 1935, in Bradford, IL, the daughter of Andrew and Anna Mae (Bruner) Hutsell. She married Robert "Bob" Manthe on June 21, 1953, and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2010.
Survivors include her son, Kevin (Lynette) Manthe of Kewanee; her daughter, Kay Shaver (Mike Groom) of Galesburg; and a sister, Betty (Harold) Carrison of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving are a grandson, Dana Peterson; and a great-granddaughter, Abby of Laura, IL.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Marge graduated from Wethersfield High School. Marge helped Bob farm, and in addition, she retired from the cafeteria department at Wethersfield School. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical United Church of Christ since shortly after her marriage. Marge loved her husband, family, friends and neighbors that lived in states from Illinois to Texas. One of the highlights of her day was preparing food for her family and friends. She loved cooking, sewing, camping and music.
.