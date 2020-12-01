1/1
Marjorie Ann Terrell-Thorpe
1943 - 2020
PEORIA - Marjorie Ann Terrell-Thorpe, 77, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 28, 1943, in Bloomington, a daughter of Isaac Merle and Marjorie Dell (Flickinger) Mitchell. She married John Thomas Thorpe on September 24, 2005, in Peoria, where he preceded her in death on May 17, 2020. She was previously married to James Richard Terrell.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one step-son, Richard; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Marjorie is survived by her five children, Brenda Coy, Cindy Henry, James Terrell of Peoria, Robert (Jenny) Terrell of Pekin and Holly (Charlie) Brasfield of Bloomington; four step-children, Randall Terrell of Bartonville, Ronald Terrell and William Thorpe of Peoria and Kelly McFarlin of Bartonville; 27 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Marjorie's funeral service and visitation will be private. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Entombment will take place in Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or the Disabled American Veterans.
To leave an online condolence for Marjorie's family please, visit www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
