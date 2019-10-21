|
Marjorie Carol Jones
EAST PEORIA - Marjorie Carol Jones, age 75, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at 8:31 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on June 19, 1944, in Minneapolis, MN, to Earl and Mildred (Eatherton) Ellis. She married James Jones Sr. on Oct. 24, 1960, in Arkansas. He passed away on Aug. 12, 2010, in East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Hosbrough; one daughter, Teresa Jones; one sister; and four brothers.
Survivors include one daughter, Tammie (Bobbi) Davis of East Peoria; three sons, James (Darlene) Jones of Arkansas, Ronnie Jones of Missouri and Christopher Jones of East Peoria; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters.
Marjorie was a cook at Hardee's in East Peoria for several years, retiring in 1990. She was an avid Bingo player.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St Monica's Catholic Church..
You may view Marjorie's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019