Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Carol Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Carol Jones Obituary
Marjorie Carol Jones
EAST PEORIA - Marjorie Carol Jones, age 75, of East Peoria passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at 8:31 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on June 19, 1944, in Minneapolis, MN, to Earl and Mildred (Eatherton) Ellis. She married James Jones Sr. on Oct. 24, 1960, in Arkansas. He passed away on Aug. 12, 2010, in East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Hosbrough; one daughter, Teresa Jones; one sister; and four brothers.
Survivors include one daughter, Tammie (Bobbi) Davis of East Peoria; three sons, James (Darlene) Jones of Arkansas, Ronnie Jones of Missouri and Christopher Jones of East Peoria; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters.
Marjorie was a cook at Hardee's in East Peoria for several years, retiring in 1990. She was an avid Bingo player.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St Monica's Catholic Church..
You may view Marjorie's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now