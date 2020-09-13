1/1
Marjorie Clare "Margie" Fitzgerald
1959 - 2020
Marjorie "Margie" Clare Fitzgerald
GENESEO - Marjorie "Margie" Clare Fitzgerald, 61, of Geneseo passed away on September 11, 2020, at 10:30 AM.
Born February 1, 1959, in Peoria, she was the daughter to Larry and Donna (Rahn) Tadie. She married Daniel Fitzgerald on August 21, 1982, at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Chillicothe, IL.
She is survived by her loving husband of Geneseo; parents of Chillicothe; children, James (Michelle) of Cypress, TX, Erin (Erik) Anthony of Ramstein, Germany, Michael of Indianapolis and Brian of Peoria; two grandchildren, Nora and Remi of Germany; sister, Janet Stein of Spokane, WA; and brothers, Joe Tadie of Winona, MN, and Matt (Cindy) Tadie of Celina, TX.
Margie passionately cared about people. She was a nurse for 35 years, serving patients through OSF Home Care and private duty nursing. She was an incredible mother who raised four loving, and often rambunctious, kids. She was zealous in her faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for years at her home parish of St. Philomena where she and Dan attended weekly adoration. She spent her later years enjoying being the best grandmother and nanny to her dear granddaughters, whom she adored. She was always up for an adventure and loved swimming, gardening, sewing and bike rides with Dan. Margie will be remembered as a loving friend, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, cousin, mother and grandmother. She exemplified true love throughout her 38-year marriage to her "hubby," Dan.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at St Philomena Catholic Church, with Rosary to follow. A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an additional visitation 30 minutes prior to the funeral Mass. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. The service will be live streamed via the following link: www.stphils.com and by clicking on the Facebook or YouTube link in the top right hand corner. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in North Cemetery in Geneseo, IL.
Memorials in Margie's memory may be made to the Women's Care Center of Peoria.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St Philomena Catholic Church
SEP
18
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St Philomena Catholic Church
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Philomena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
